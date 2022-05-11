A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on the western edge of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:10 p.m. Monday roughly 5 miles north of Buffalo at the intersection of NW. County roads 12 and 37, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was identified as William Schwandt, 39, of Kimball, Minn. The name of the car's driver, a 16-year-old boy from Monticello, was not released.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The teen pulled up to a stop sign on northbound County Road 12 before starting to turn left onto westbound County Road 37 "in front of a ... motorcycle traveling eastbound," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Schwandt's motorcycle hit the driver's side of the car. Emergency medical responders took Schwandt to the Buffalo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.