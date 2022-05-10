A motorcyclist crashed on a rural road in Carver County over the weekend and died, authorities said.

The wreck occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, roughly 5 miles northwest of Norwood Young America, the Sheriff's Office said.

The rider was identified as Clay J. Nystrom, 64, of Waconia.

Nystrom was riding north on a gravel stretch of road in the 10600 block of Yale Avenue in Camden Township, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene.