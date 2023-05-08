A motorcyclist crashed in St. Paul and died Sunday night, officials said.
The wreck occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. White Bear and Bush avenues, police said.
Emergency responders pronounced the the 21-year-old rider dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.
Editorial counterpoint: Call-to-prayer decision may be inclusive — but is it legal?
Editorial counterpoint: Call-to-prayer decision may be inclusive — but is it legal?
