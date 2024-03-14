A Maplewood woman was sentenced on Wednesday to four years of probation in the fentanyl overdose death of her 3-year-old son in West. St. Paul.

Queenetta McDaniel, 36, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree manslaughter for the death of her son Amier in December of 2020. She was sentenced on Wednesday by Dakota County Judge David Knutson. McDaniel also received a four-year prison sentence that is stayed, meaning she won't go to prison unless she violates the conditions of her probation.

The state requested that McDaniel be sentenced to about three and a half years in prison, according to a news release from Dakota County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Kathy Keena said she believes the sentence is too light.

"I'm disappointed in the court's decision given the facts of this case," Keena said in the release. "Such a tragic and senseless death due to the negligence of Ms. McDaniel. My sincere condolences to Amier's family and loved ones."

McDaniel's attorney declined to comment on the sentencing when reached by phone Wednesday night but did said would respond in the coming days.

Police and emergency medical providers responded to McDaniel's apartment around 7:40 a.m., where the mother said she woke up and noticed her son had vomited and was not breathing, according to the criminal complaint. She said the boy had been fine up until 11 p.m. when he went to sleep.

The todder was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died there soon after. His cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl toxicity. Police found that the mother also had fentanyl in her system. McDaniel was charged in April 2022, more than a year after her son's death.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this article.