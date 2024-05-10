CLINTON, Maine — A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95, officials said.
The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer, which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.
The bees were mostly contained and the ''goal was to save them," said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.
The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state's wild blueberry industry. Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Search crews uncover bodies of 2 skiers buried by Utah avalanche, ready to bring them off mountain
Search crews on Friday uncovered the bodies of two backcountry skiers who were swept away and buried by an avalanche in the mountains outside Salt Lake City a day earlier and were preparing to bring them off the mountain via helicopter, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.
Nation
Most of 15 million bees contained after bee-laden truck crashes
A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95, officials said.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street coasts toward the close of another winning week
U.S. stocks are coasting toward the close of another winning week on Friday.
Business
Police prevent environmental activists from storming Tesla factory in Germany
German police said Friday they had prevented hundreds of demonstrators from storming Tesla's factory near Berlin during protests against the pioneering electric carmaker over its environmental footprint.
Nation
A new rule aims to speed up the removal of a limited group of migrants who don't qualify for asylum
A new Biden administration rule announced Thursday aims to speed up asylum processing at the southern border for a limited group of people believed to have committed serious crimes or who have terrorist links and ultimately more quickly eject them from the country.