More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Variety
Climate-driven flooding poses well water contamination risks
After a record-setting Midwestern rainstorm that damaged thousands of homes and businesses, Stefanie Johnson's farmhouse in Blandinsville, Illinois, didn't have safe drinking water for nearly two months.
Weather
Morning forecast: Comfortable, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 8
Nation
1 killed, 4 injured in California mountain climbing falls
A mountain climbing guide was killed and at least four other people were injured in separate accidents over the past two days while trying to summit the peak of Mount Shasta in Northern California in treacherous conditions, authorities said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Gradual Warming Trend Continues
I am happy to report that we'll have lots of lake-worthy days over the next several weeks. Temps will gradually warm into the 80s through next week. The second half of June looks A/C worthy with a number of days in the 80s and possibly even close to 90F. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 58; cloudy with a passing shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.