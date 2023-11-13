More Early October Than Mid-November

Warmer & Drier Start to November So Far

Despite being chillier than average earlier this month, temperatures have been quite a bit warmer than average as of late. That being said, the average temperature in the Twin Cities is nearly +1.5F above average with precipitation running more than -0.60" below average. There hasn't been any snowfall registered at the airport, which is nearly -2.0" below average.

Twin Cities Average Snowfall

The 30-year average from 1993 to 2022 suggests that we typically see around 5.5" of snow during the month of November. The snowiest month tends to be in December with more than a foot falling. The 2nd snowiest month tends to be January with nearly 11" falling in the metro.

Weather Outlook This Week

The weather for the week ahead looks warm and mostly dry. A quick-moving storm system will scoot through the region later this week with gusty winds, but very little precipitation is expected. There will be a bit of cooldown as we slide into the weekend.

Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through next weekend shows mostly dry weather across the state. If anything falls it will be light and mainly north of the international border.

Drought Update

Recent heavy rains since late September have helped the drought situation quite a bit in across the state. With that being said, nearly 18% of the state is still in a severe drought, which has improved from 34% nearly 3 months ago.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, November 13th will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year. WSW winds will be breezy during the afternoon with gusts approaching 25mph at times.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in Minneapolis will start in the upper 30s in the morning and will warm into the mid/upper 50s by the afternoon under mostly dry/sunny skies. Westerly winds will be lighter than they were on Sunday

Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for Monday will be nearly +10F to +15F above average across the state under mostly dry and sunny skies. Monday will feel more like October than mid November.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows mild temperatures continuing through the week ahead with readings warming into the 50s and 60s, which will be nearly +10F to +20F above average for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows very warm and October-like readings in place through the week ahead. It'll also be a mostly dry week with with cooler and breezier weather returning this upcoming weekend.

The Extended Outlook Calls For Warmer Temps

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, temps will be quite a bit warmer than average as we continue through the middle part of the month. Readings could warm into the mid/upper 50s and low 60s, which will be well above average for that time of the year. Overnight lows could be in the 30s and 40s, which is above average for this time of the year.

Atlantic Hurricane Season Winding Down

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. November is typically a very quiet month, but there can still be storms. In fact, last year, Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida.

Atlantic Outlook

According to NOAA's NHC, there is a medium chance of tropical formation in the Caribbean over the next 7 days. Regardless if this storm develops, areas of very heavy rainfall may be possible across parts of the northern Caribbean through the week ahead.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across the Central US will be fairly quiet over the next several days with mostly dry weather in place through much of next week. As we get beyond the upcoming weekend, it looks like weather conditions could become more active across the Midwest.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows Warmer than average temperatures across the eastern half of the nation, especially east of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, it looks like cooler than average temperatures will return to the Western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the Nation as we approach the middle part of the month and beyond.

More Early October Than Mid-November

By Paul Douglas

Honey, the weather is TOO NICE to rake leaves. I prefer to wait until January, when I can't see them. One more week of hiking, biking, long walks and tee times - in mid November?

Earth just recorded its hottest 12-month streak on record (November 2022-October 2023) and some of that additional heat is spilling over into late autumn. The oceans are unusually mild too, creating an El Nino we've never seen before.

Let's not get carried away - winter will eventually straggle into town, but no shoveling, slipping or sliding this week. Just 60+ Tuesday, again Thursday. Distractingly nice.

Winds ease today (still too nice to rake leaves) with temperatures 15-25F above average into Thursday. Take full advantage of this week because next week will bring a reality check, with rain possibly ending as slushy snow one week from today. Yes, it will be cold enough for slush within next week and ECMWF guidance shows highs in the 30s by late November. 30s above zero. Tip: enjoy the daydream/honeymoon while you can.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Spectacularly sunny. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 54.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSE 5-15. Low: 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a stiff, lukewarm breeze. Winds: SW 15-30. High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, winds ease. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 40. High 58.

THURSDAY: sunny, windy and mild. Winds: W 15-25. Wake-up: 46. High 62.

FRIDAY: Blue sky and cooler. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 31. High 47.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 36. High 50.

SUNDAY: Fading sun. Rain arrives later. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 35. High 49.

This Day in Weather History

November 13th

1986: Lakes are frozen over throughout much of the state, reaching as far south as Winona.

1938: A snowstorm develops across northern Minnesota. The barometer falls to 29.31 inches in Duluth.

1933: The first Great Dust Bowl Storm occurs. The sky darkened from Minnesota and Wisconsin to New York State.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 13th

Average High: 43F (Record: 71F set in 1999)

Average Low: 29F (Record: 0F set in 1986)

Record Rainfall: 1.04" set in 1951

Record Snowfall: 7.7" set in 2010

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 13th

Sunrise: 7:07am

Sunset: 4:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 39 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 27 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 8 Minutes

Moon Phase for November 13th at Midnight

0.9 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps on Monday

The weather outlook across the Central US shows warmer than average temperatures in place across the Midwest and Western US. Meanwhile, cooler temps will linger across the Northeast. There are no big storm systems crossing the country anytime soon, but there will be areas of heavy rain across the Gulf Coast States.

National Weather Outlook For Monday

The National Weather Outlook on Monday shows areas heavy rain continuing across the Coastal Bend of Texas, but much of the nation should be dry and quiet.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather outlook through Tuesday shows areas of heavy rain continuing in the Deep South. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation will be quiet. There will be a bigger surge of precipitation along the West Coast with areas of heavy rain and high elevation snow.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows areas of heavier rain across the Southern US and decent precipitation along the West Coast. We will start seeing precipitation potential across the Central US as we get closer to the end of the month.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, areas of snow will be found across the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be some decent snowfall along the international border and just north into Canada.

Climate Stories

"What Was the Deadliest Wildfire in U.S. History?"

"Much of the coverage of the wildfire that destroyed the Maui city of Lahaina on Aug. 8 labels it the deadliest wildfire "in modern American history" or "in America in over a century." With 115 people known dead and dozens still missing, it's hard to grasp what a worse fire could look like. But on the evening of Oct. 8, 1871, the deadliest wildfire in recorded world history burned through 1.5 million acres of northern Wisconsin. By the next day, the booming town of Peshtigo had been annihilated and up to 2,500 people were dead. The painful irony was that Peshtigo could not have existed without fire. The farmers who worked the surrounding land used slash-and-burn methods, and railroad companies set fires to clear ground for their tracks. The trains that rode those tracks threw sparks that regularly ignited grassfires. The mills and factories within town not only used fire in their operations, but also produced vast quantities of wooden waste: Sawdust was stuffed under the plank sidewalks and in the foundations of all-wood houses, layered in the streets and in left in huge piles when it couldn't be used."

See more from Discover Magazine HERE:

"Pro mountain runner Dakota Jones is doing his part for the climate"

"As a professional mountain runner, Dakota Jones races on trails all over the world — from the Swiss Alps to the California foothills. So he and other elite runners see the effects of global warming firsthand. Jones: "We're constantly in the outdoors, experiencing these wild places and seeing the changes that they're undergoing." After participating in a running camp in Alaska, Jones had an idea: bringing concerned runners together to empower each other to take climate action. Jones: "Slowly, I was able to put together this idea of having a running camp where every participant comes with a climate-focused problem or project to address in their community." In 2021, he launched Footprints Running Camp. Participants spend a week running together, learning about climate change, and developing climate action projects to pursue back at home. For example, one former camper created a curriculum about the impacts of climate change in Colorado. Another has been documenting how Black and Brown women athletes are taking climate action."

See more from Yale Climate Connections HERE:

"Climate change is burning the economy — with 13% of Americans reporting hardship from weather disasters in the last year, Treasury says. Here's how to prepare"

"Climate change has been burning through the economy, damaging homes and businesses and eating away at household budgets. Between 2018 and 2022, the cost of weather and climate disasters surpassed $617 billion — a record high for any five-year increment, according to a Treasury report released Sept. 29. The report focuses on the impacts of climate change, from more frequent severe weather events to rising temperatures, on American household finances. The cost of such disasters totaled over $176 billion in 2022 alone, and 13% of Americans reported economic hardship due to severe weather events and disasters within the past year. Rising temperatures can also impact productivity. "We've known for a very long time that human beings are very sensitive to temperature and that their performance declines dramatically when exposed to heat, but what we haven't known until very recently is whether and how those lab responses meaningfully extrapolate to the real-world economy," R. Jisung Park, an environmental and labor economist at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times earlier this year."

See more from Money Wise HERE:

