The Wild took a calculated risk on Tuesday when it placed Rem Pitlick on NHL waivers. If Pitlick cleared, the team would have flexibility and could put him on its taxi squad or send him to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Instead, he was claimed by the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Under league rules, Pitlick will have to remain in the NHL with Montreal, which would have to waive him again to send him to the minors or its taxi squad.

The 24-year-old forward made a splash with the Wild, which picked him up after he was waived by Nashville before the season started. Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals in the same game, a victory in Seattle. In 20 games, he had six goals and five assists.

Pitlick was born in Ottawa when his father, Lance, played for the Senators. He grew up in Plymouth and played at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault before two seasons in the USHL and three seasons with the Gophers (2016-19). He was drafted by Nashville in the third round in 2016 and made his NHL debut with the Predators late in the 2018-19 season.