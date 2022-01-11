The Wild is bringing back Jon Merrill, signing the defenseman to a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension that kicks in next seasons and runs through 2024-25.

Merrill has become a fixture on the Wild blue line this season, appearing in all 33 games and chipping in three goals and eight assists. His 11 points so far are the most since he had a career-high 15 in 2018-19.

He also is tied for first on the Wild in blocked shots (51).

This is Merrill's fifth stop in the NHL after previously playing for New Jersey, Vegas, Detroit and Montreal during his 438-game career that's spanned nine seasons after getting drafted in the second round (38th overall) by the Devils in 2010. The Wild initially brought Merrill in on a one-year deal worth $850,000 last July.

Pitlick on waivers

The Wild put forward Rem Pitlick on waivers. If he clears Wednesday, he can be assigned to the taxi squad or to AHL Iowa.

Acquired off waivers from Nashville at the start of the season, the 24-year-old ex-Gopher has six goals — including a hat trick at Seattle — in 20 games.