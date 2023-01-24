IMPACT PLAYER
Jalen Green, Houston
After struggling at Target Center on Saturday, Green torched the Wolves for 42 points, including six three-pointers.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Houston's shooting percentage.
12 Minutes for the Wolves' Kyle Anderson, who battled foul trouble all night.
2 Shot attempts for Naz Reid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in 3-2 win over Stars
Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night.
Sports
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid
Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak.
Wolves
Disinterested Timberwolves beaten by lowly Rockets 119-114
Houston's Jalen Green offset a combined 61 points from Anthony Edwards (31) and D'Angelo Russell by scoring a career-high 42 himself as the Wolves had to scramble throughout the game to even stay close.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Nation
Today in History: JAN 24, Ted Bundy executed
Today in History