IMPACT PLAYER: Pablo López, Twins
The All-Star spun seven shutout innings, his third scoreless outing of the season. He struck out eight batters while giving up five singles and zero walks.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Games above .500 after Monday's victory, matching the Twins' season-high mark.
13 Consecutive games Ryan Jeffers has recorded a hit. It's the longest hitting streak by a Twins player since 2019.
4 Hits from Jordan Luplow in six at-bats since he was claimed off waivers.
Joey Votto homers as Cincinnati Reds beat Miami Marlins 5-2 to stop 6-game slide
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.
Twins
Golf
Camille Kuznik atop crowded leaderboard after one day at Minnesota Women's State Open
The Wisconsin junior was the only golfer to shoot below par in the first round at StoneRidge.
Twins
Sports
Carlos Correa leads Twins to 9-3 win over Tigers
Carlos Correa homered and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins won their season-best fifth straight game with a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.