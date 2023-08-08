IMPACT PLAYER: Pablo López, Twins

The All-Star spun seven shutout innings, his third scoreless outing of the season. He struck out eight batters while giving up five singles and zero walks.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Games above .500 after Monday's victory, matching the Twins' season-high mark.

13 Consecutive games Ryan Jeffers has recorded a hit. It's the longest hitting streak by a Twins player since 2019.

4 Hits from Jordan Luplow in six at-bats since he was claimed off waivers.