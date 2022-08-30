IMPACT PLAYER
Gio Urshela, Twins
The Twins were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, but the exception was his critical three-run double in the fifth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 RBI, of his nine this season, collected by Jake Cave in the past three games.
100.8 Speed in mph of Jhoan Duran's seventh-inning splitter, the first breaking ball ever timed above 100 mph.
8 Game-winning RBI by Urshela, tied with Byron Buxton for most on the Twins.
Twins
Urshela's bases-clearing double powers Twins past Red Sox 4-2
Gio Urshela's hit into the right-field corner scored Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda in the fifth inning and led to the Twins' fourth consecutive victory.
Sports
Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds.
Sports
Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice
Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.
Olympics
U.S. set for hockey showdown with Canada after routing Swiss
The U.S. matched Canada with 3-0 records. Their Group A closer on Tuesday is expected to be a preview of the final on Sunday.
Colleges
Must-see games in college football this season
A top-five matchup — Ohio State vs. Notre Dame — grabs the nation's attention on the first Saturday night of the schedule.