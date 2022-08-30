Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Gio Urshela, Twins

The Twins were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, but the exception was his critical three-run double in the fifth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 RBI, of his nine this season, collected by Jake Cave in the past three games.

100.8 Speed in mph of Jhoan Duran's seventh-inning splitter, the first breaking ball ever timed above 100 mph.

8 Game-winning RBI by Urshela, tied with Byron Buxton for most on the Twins.