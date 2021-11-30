IMPACT PLAYER

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

He scored 32 points with eight rebounds and two assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. He had 16 of the Wolves' 30 third-quarter points.

BY THE NUMBERS

9-for-35 The Wolves on three-pointers.

18 The combination of lead changes (11) and ties (7) in the game.

46 Wolves points in the paint.