GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joey Gallo, Twins
He followed his first two homers Sunday in Kansas City with a three-run, second-inning blast that gave the Twins a 4-0 lead. That's three in three consecutive-at bats.
BY THE NUMBERS
12-10 Miami outhit the Twins but managed only one run.
9 Times the Twins/Senators started the season 4-0, dating back to 1901.
2017 The last time the Twins started the season 4-0. They lost 10 of their next 14 games.
The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
