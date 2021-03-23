GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman tied the game at 1 with his first goal of the season.

3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie picked up 24 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal by the Wild in three tries.

3 Game-winning goals for Bjugstad this season, tied for the most on the Wild.

9 Consecutive wins for the Wild at home, a franchise record.

SARAH McLELLAN