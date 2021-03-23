GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal in the third period.
2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman tied the game at 1 with his first goal of the season.
3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie picked up 24 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal by the Wild in three tries.
3 Game-winning goals for Bjugstad this season, tied for the most on the Wild.
9 Consecutive wins for the Wild at home, a franchise record.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Puck Drop
Zmolek brothers aim to make mark in NCAA tournament
Riese, a senior captain for Minnesota State Mankato, and Will, a sophomore for Bemidji State, are in the tournament together for the first time, a thrill for their father, Doug, a former Gophers standout.
Colleges
Sooners basketball coach Kruger retires after 35-year career
Lon Kruger led five schools, including Illinois, to the NCAA tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins.
Sports
Top-ranked Barty overcomes match point for win at Miami Open
Because of canceled flights, it took Ash Barty 45 hours to travel from her native Australia to Florida for a tennis tournament.
Sports
Bobby Brown, 96, a life of Yankees, military, medicine, dies
At the very first Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium, on the final day of the 1947 season, 22-year-old rookie Bobby Brown watched wide-eyed from the dugout.
Sports
The Latest: Dustin Johnson, MacIntyre battle to a draw
The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times CDT):