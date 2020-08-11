GAME 17 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

The left fielder belted an 83-mile-per-hour first-pitch changeup for a grand slam in the third inning to account for all the Twins’ runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Saves for Taylor Rogers after the lefthander pitched around a two-out double in the ninth inning by striking out Mark Mathias.

2 Strikeouts for Luis Arraez. He struck out twice in a game four times last season.

9 Pitches thrown by Randy Dobnak in the fourth inning.

6-1 The Twins’ record in interleague play.

ON DECK

The Twins will employ a bullpen game on Tuesday, with lefthander Lewis Thorpe likely to start things off. Righthander Josh Lindblom will start for Milwaukee.

La VELLE E. NEAL III