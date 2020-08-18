GAME 23 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

Belted two more home runs to give him five this season in seven games vs. Kansas City.

BY THE NUMBERS

30 Pitches Twins opener Matt Wisler threw in his two hitless innings of work; 27 were breaking balls.

3-4 The Twins’ record against the Royals this season; the teams play again this weekend in Kansas City to complete the season series.

4 Home runs hit off Zack Littell in as many appearances this season. He gave up four home runs all of 2019.

ON DECK

The Twins will open a three-game series against the Brewers after winning two of three in Milwaukee last weekend.

STAFF REPORTS