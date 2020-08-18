GAME 23 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
Belted two more home runs to give him five this season in seven games vs. Kansas City.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Pitches Twins opener Matt Wisler threw in his two hitless innings of work; 27 were breaking balls.
3-4 The Twins’ record against the Royals this season; the teams play again this weekend in Kansas City to complete the season series.
4 Home runs hit off Zack Littell in as many appearances this season. He gave up four home runs all of 2019.
ON DECK
The Twins will open a three-game series against the Brewers after winning two of three in Milwaukee last weekend.
STAFF REPORTS