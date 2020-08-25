GAME 30 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
Eight straight games with an extra-base hit, but none more critical than Monday’s tiebreaking, two-run, opposite-field homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
24 Career home runs by Sano that landed in right field or right-center; Monday’s was his first since Aug. 17, 2019.
412 Career home runs by Nelson Cruz, who is tied with Alfonso Soriano for 54th-most in MLB history.
ON DECK
Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, who limited the Twins to three hits and no runs in his July 30 start at Target Field, will face Twins righthander Rich Hill.
Phil Miller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
NBA postponing Thursday's postseason games
Players also decided Thursday that they want to continue the season, another person with knowledge of the details told AP. It was not clear yet when the season would resume.
Gophers
Nebraska players' lawsuit seeks to restore Big Ten fall football
A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday, hoping a jury will force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.
Lynx
WNBA games postponed for 2nd straight night over shooting
For the second consecutive day, the WNBA postponed three games following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake.In Bradenton, Florida, in the WNBA bubble, Chicago was…
Wild
Black players call on NHL to postpone playoff games
Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone its two second-round playoff games on Thursday in response to Jacob Blake being shot…
Sports
Reusse: Memories of my brother include a broken shin guard, integrating Fulda baseball
This is a story of a brother's death on Wednesday, a resilient memory of 1940s racism in a small southern Minnesota town and how little things have changed.