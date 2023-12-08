The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the Upper Sioux Community unveiled four new dual language highway signs in the Dakota language and English this week.

The new state highway signs, marking the tribal boundaries near the southwest Minnesota Yellow Medicine River read 'Peźihutazizi Kapi Makoće Land Where They Dig The Yellow Medicine' alongside the tribe's seal.

These are the first Minnesota highway signs using the name a tribe culturally defined themselves, rather than a name given them by another government, said Levi Brown, MnDOT's director of tribal affairs, who works diplomatically with Minnesota's 11 tribal nations. He said it's a powerful form of recognition for tribes.

"These signs represent a shift that we are here, as part of the United States, as part of Minnesota. That cloak of invisibility is fading away," Brown said.

Grand Portage, Red Lake, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, White Earth, Lower Sioux and Mille Lacs all have existing, dual language signs at their borders.

The new collaboration was a long time coming, said Tribal Chairman Kevin Jensvold. Historically the Dakota language was an oral language, and overcoming the challenge of selecting the right characters and verbiage along with MnDOT's sign standards was a challenge, he said.

Yellow Medicine is the name of both the medicinal plant called blue moon seed found alongside the river and the county home to the Upper Sioux. While there are many places with Dakota names in Minnesota, yellow medicine is how their relatives identified their people as caretakers of that land, Jensvold said.

"It's just a matter of people educating themselves on the true history of Minnesota. If you truly want to talk about identifiers and whatnot, those are already in place," Jensvold said. "It's just society and the public in general don't equate those to our language or our history of Minnesota as Dakota homeland."

The effort to acknowledge the place and its history at MnDOT is appreciated, he said.