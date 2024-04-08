



Drivers on Hwy. 65 in the north metro, brace yourself for more more traffic tie-ups.

MnDOT on Monday night is set to begin work on 19-mile stretch of the already bottlenecked highway through Spring Lake Park, Blaine, Ham Lake and East Bethel, starting with lane closures in each direction between 85th and 105th avenues NE. from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next three nights.

By the end of the month, work on resurfacing the heavily traveled highway will get underway between County Road 10 and 237th Avenue NE. Drivers will be shifted to one side of the road with one lane of head-to-head traffic each direction on the side of the road not under construction, said spokesman Kent Barnard.

The work also includes replacing bridges with culverts at Coon Creek, just south of Viking Boulevard and north of Constance Boulevard. The $40 million project also includes the installation of new cable median barriers between Bunker Lake Boulevard and 237th Avenue, curb ramp and sidewalk improvements at several intersections, and replacing traffic signal systems at 85th and 93rd avenues.

As the project rolls along, motorists in both directions will be put on detour during four weekend closures. Those dates have not yet been announced.

In June, drivers will face a month-long closure on Hwy. 65 between Viking and Constance boulevards, and for 10 days drivers won't be able to access Hwy. 65 from 93rd Avenue NE., Barnard said.

The work scheduled to last through mid-November is separate from another project slated to begin next year. That is when Blaine, Anoka County and MnDOT will take two years to upgrade Hwy. 65 through Blaine.

Dubbed "Thrive on 65," the $195 million project includes removing stoplights at four interchanges between 97th and 119th avenues and replacing them with underpasses or overpasses with on- and off-ramps with roundabouts. Some access points that don't currently have stoplights will be closed and new frontage roads built to connect motorists with the new interchanges.

When completed in 2028, that portion of the highway will operate like an expressway, officials said.

