Let’s all collectively groan, road construction season is here. But with the Minnesota Department of Transportation taking on a slightly less ambitious project schedule this year and with fewer motorists driving due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 construction season may be less disruptive than usual.

Even so, motorists will encounter orange cones and detours at 188 sites in the metro and across the state as MnDOT forges ahead with over $1 billion in projects small and large over the next six months.

County and city projects also will ramp up, too, including work on the Dale Street bridge over I-94 that will close the freeway from Friday night to Monday morning.

This year, MnDOT will continue resurfacing I-35 in the Forest Lake area, rebuilding I-35W in downtown Minneapolis and replacing the I-35W bridge over the Minnesota River in Bloomington. Interstate 94 will get an asphalt overlay between Hwy. 280 and Nicollet Avenue while the agency also tackles a major redo of Hwy. 5 in Bloomington that could pose difficulties for travelers heading to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

In greater Minnesota, the long awaited expansion of Hwy. 14 to make it four lanes from Owatonna to Dodge Center will get underway, while new lanes will be added along I-94 from Rogers to Clearwater.

MnDOT also will work on 66 other projects to make improvements to airports, ports, transit and railroads that are outside of the state road construction program.

“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said state transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

The coronavirus isn’t derailing transit projects and the Met Council’s construction of the $2 billion Southwest light-rail line running from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie is expected to remain on schedule.

In Gov. Tim Walz’ shelter-in-place order, issued last week, transportation, logistics and public works were deemed critical sectors exempt from its reach. Anderson Kelliher said social distancing protocols will be followed to keep construction workers safe on the job.