ST. CLOUD — A new bicycle path stretching from St. Cloud to the North Dakota border needs a name — and Minnesota Department of Transportation officials are asking the public to help decide.

The 188-mile route connects Moorhead and St. Cloud by way of Pelican Rapids, Fergus Falls and Alexandria. It will also connect to the Mississippi River Trail — U.S. Bicycle Route 45 — that takes users from Bemidji to Winona.

The new route passes through a series of small and historic towns and takes advantage of several state and regional trails, including the Lake Wobegon Trail that roughly aligns with I-94 in Stearns County and the Central Lakes Trail that runs along a former Burlington Northern Railroad Line from Osakis to Fergus Falls.

The trail will connect the Lake Wobegon Trailhead in Waite Park to the Mississippi River and Beaver Island Trail using city streets in Waite Park and St. Cloud. But more than two-thirds of the entire route uses off-road trails.

So what does bicycling through idyllic towns and a passing by dozens of the state's 10,000 lakes bring to mind? MnDOT is proposing five names for the new route: Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route, Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route, MiddleSota Bicycle Route, Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route and Towns and Fields Bicycle Route.

Folks can vote online through July 12 at www.resarch.net/r/USBikeRoute20name. The winning name will be announced later this summer.

"MnDOT is excited to give people another way to see our beautiful state," said Nancy Daubenberger, transportation commissioner. "Working with local and regional partners to develop projects like Route 20 is one of the goals of our Statewide Bicycle Plan, which aims to make bicycling safe, comfortable and convenient for all users."

The U.S. Bicycle Route System is a network of numbered cross-country routes made up of more than 18,000 miles in 31 states, including neighboring Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

The national corridor plan has several undeveloped routes and shows possibilities for several future trails, including a path connecting Seattle to Minneapolis by way of Montana and North Dakota, as well as two paths connecting central Minnesota to New Orleans.