Major League Soccer players began voting Tuesday on a revised offer from owners intended to get the league playing again after the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season in mid-March.

Voting will continue through 11 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

If the two sides agree, it will avert a lockout that MLS owners threatened when they set a Tuesday deadline and then extended it until Wednesday.

A deal also is expected to send all 26 teams to Orlando late this month for a World Cup-style tournament.

Teams would be sequestered for at least a month while they train and then play three group games followed by a knockout round.

The MLS Players Association on Sunday announced players had approved a package of economic concessions for the 2020 season that included modifying the labor agreement reached by both sides in February but not yet ratified.

Included in the package were salary reductions across the entire player pool, bonus reductions and extension of the agreement by a year to 2025.

Owners seeking economic relief in a season shuttered after only two games pushed back against the MLSPA-approved package and they threatened a lockout.

The latest negotiations included changes accepted by the players to a clause that would free both parties from obligation in case of an extraordinary circumstance beyond either party’s control, such as a viral pandemic.

Minnesota United players and other players around the league didn’t participate in voluntary workouts Tuesday for a second consecutive day while negotiations continued.

Loons veteran midfielder and union executive board member Ethan Finlay on Monday called the decision not to work out that day a choice that focused players’ time and energy on an “important decision which includes the threat of a lockout.”