Minnesota United's 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara is not training with his teammates in Orlando for the "MLS is Back" tournament because of what he calls a "pre-existing condition" that kept him from traveling with the team to Florida on Sunday.

That pre-existing condition is not coronavirus related and doesn't necessarily mean he will not join the team later in Florida. The tournament starts with two games July 8 and the Loons play their first game July 12 against Sporting Kansas City, Opara's former team.

Opara tweeted about his absence Thursday morning "before it's reported elsewhere ."

"I want to let the fans know that I am currently not in Orlando with my teammates," he tweeted. "I am continuing my physical rehabilitation on a pre-existing condition that was agreed upon between the league and MNUFC. I'm sad I'm not there with my guys, but will be the biggest fan from home in Minnesota!"

The 31-year-old Opara has also played for the U.S. men's national team.

All 26 MLS teams will be quarantined at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, each on its own secured hotel floor.

The Loons have a 42-person traveling party that will be allowed "extracurricular activities" such as golf, hiking and dining while still respecting the bubble. Players, coaches and staff will be tested for the virus every other day.

United will play a friendly against Columbus on Sunday during the two weeks it will spend training before its first game in the league's monthlong, World Cup-style tournament.

League play shut down in the second week of March after each team had played two games.