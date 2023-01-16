Twin Cities residents gathered Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast organized by General Mills and United Negro College Fund to honor the civil rights leader under the theme "keep moving forward."

People gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the event after celebrating remotely in 2021 and 2022. They watched speeches and musical performances and celebrated King's legacy of leading the civil rights movement. The event also raised money for the fund to attend historically black colleges and universities and honored the program's scholarship recipients.

"There is a mighty stranglehold on the status quo," said keynote speaker Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former senior adviser to President Obama. "One of the many lessons I learned in Washington is the only way that things happen is that we the people demanded that it happen and we can do that nonviolently, we can do that with our voices ... but it takes time."

She recalled King's words, saying that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

Many see what's happening in the world and their hometown "and we are left with a feeling of hopelessness … how do we really make progress?" Jarrett said. "Remember that arc is long, but it will bend far stronger and faster with each of you."

She urged the audience to appreciate how there was a monument to King on the National Mall and a national holiday in his honor, even though he was vilified during his fight for civil rights.

"This holiday is an opportunity to celebrate and to motivate us to want to move forward," Jarrett said.

She told people that they don't have to be the president of the United States to make a difference in somebody's life — it can be as simple as knocking on a neighbor's door and asking if they're OK.

Among the hundreds attending were Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.