Indianapolis took advantage of three errors to score five unearned runs and went on to defeat the St. Paul Saints 8-4 on Friday night at CHS Field.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Saints (40-35).

Indianapolis (35-39) scored four runs — two unearned — in the first inning off Saints starter Andrew Albers. After the Saints pulled scored three runs in the second to pull within 4-3, the Indians scored three unearned runs in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead.

NEWS SERVICES