Search for missing Winona native in Yellowstone park scaled back

King, an employee at Xanterra Parks and Resorts in the park, went to Eagle Peak, west of Cody, Wyo., as part of a seven-day backcountry trip to climb in the mountainous area. Officials said he called family and friends from the summit in harsh weather. The search began after he was reported overdue for a boat connection back from the area Sept. 20. Crews found his personal items at a remote campsite near the peak. At one point, crews were analyzing his phone use in the hope of learning his whereabouts.