Minnesota DNR discovers rare spawning brook trout in Lake Superior

Acting on a tip, Duluth fisheries biologists launched their boat into Lake Superior last fall and motored to a hidden corner of the Minnesota shoreline. There, they dipped the boat’s electrofishing gear into the water, sending out a pulse just strong enough to stun a fish to the surface but not to kill or harm it. Then they saw it, floating in the water: spawning brook trout.
“It’s incredible,” said Cory Goldsworthy, the Lake Superior fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It has never been documented outside of Isle Royale to have shore-spawning brook trout in Lake Superior.”
Biologists and fishery managers have been trying to restore the lake’s brook trout — also called coaster trout — for decades. The fish typically spawn in Superior’s tributaries, in places such as the Knife River and in the little creeks and streams along the North Shore. Once spawning season is over, they swim back out into the open waters of the great lake.
There had only been two known small populations of brook trout that lived all their days and spawned inside the lake, itself. Both live along the rocky and unique shoreline of Isle Royale, the remote island that is more than 15 miles from Minnesota’s shore. One of those populations is artificially propped up and stocked every year. The other is wild.
Until the discovery, it wasn’t even certain that the fish could spawn on Minnesota’s shore, Goldsworthy said.
Now that they’re here, it may be a sign that the once bountiful species is finally coming back.
“Lake Superior is cold,” Goldsworthy said. “The fish don’t grow real fast. So sometimes it takes generation after generation of conservation work to get results. This really could be, you know, the initial results of the last 40 years of brook trout conservation work.”
Lake Superior’s brook trout are big. So big that for nearly a century, until genetic testing, most people assumed they weren’t brook trout at all, but a species unique to the lake.