Down three injured starters to begin their “MLS is Back” tournament, Minnesota United lost a fourth after halftime but left its opener with a 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City on two unlikely goals late in second-half stoppage time.

Jan Gregus’ free kick in the 92nd minute went off an opponent for the tying goal and then Kevin Molino’s left-footed goal from right in front of Sporting K.C. goalkeeper Richard Sanchez in the 97th minute sent the Loons into the hot, humid night at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando with three points and now a 3-0 record this season.

Both late goals came after Minnesota United played the final 13 minutes and stoppage time with a man advantage after Kansas City keeper Tim Melia got a 77th minute red card for obstructing subbed striker Aaron Schoenfeld.

Gregus’s curved free kick went off Sporting KC forward Khiry Shelton and past Sanchez well into stoppage time.

That made Shelton a goal scorer of sorts at both ends of the field after his 43-minute goal threatened to stand as the winner until Gregus’ kick aimed at a wall of teammates went off the Kansas City player instead.

Shelton’s counterattacking goal in the 43rd minute stood as the game’s winner, even after video-review disallowed Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay’s 68th-minute goal and after Sporting played the final 13-plus minutes one man down.

The Loons started the evening without injured two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara, who stayed home two weeks ago rehabilitating, and captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who didn’t play because of a tight hamstring that isn’t worth risking so early in this restarted season.

Then star Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla came limping off the field after he sustained a groin injury during warmups and received a pat on the shoulder from coach Adrian Heath as he went.

Hassani Dotson started in Alonso’s place, veteran defender Jose Aja started for Opara and Mason Toye was a late addition for Amarilla fewer than 10 minutes before kickoff.

Toye himself came off injured in the 73rd minute after he was hit from behind and came off clutching his hip.

Both teams played on after FC Dallas and Nashville both withdrew from the tournament after 10 Dallas players and nine Nashville players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday’s opener was played on the tournament’s fourth day, after both FC Dallas and Nashville were withdrawn from it after 10 Dallas players and nine Nashville players tested positive after arriving in Orlando.

It went forth even though one Sporting Kansas City player tested positive in news announced by MLS on Thursday and one Loons player had a false positive test.