Minnesota showed steady job growth in November with the addition of 8,600 jobs, according to numbers released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

In addition, the state unemployment level declined two-tenths of a percent to 3.3%, reaching the pre-pandemic level of February 2020. That compares to a U.S. unemployment rate of 4.2%.

However, the report also pointed to some continued challenges in the labor market. About 2,575 Minnesotans left the labor force last month, knocking down the state's labor force participation rate by one-tenth of a percent to 67.7%.

Minnesota is still short 111,900 jobs compared to the number it had before the pandemic took a toll on the economy.

And while wages have been going up in Minnesota and around the U.S., they did not keep up with inflation last month. Average hourly earnings in Minnesota rose 5.4% over the year, compared to a 6.8% jump in the Consumer Price Index.

The largest job gains last month came in leisure and hospitality, which added 2,900 jobs. That was followed by professional and business services with 2,100 jobs, education and health services with 1,600 jobs and construction and manufacturing which each added 1,500 jobs.

That was offset by losses of 1,600 government jobs, 700 information jobs and 400 financial activities jobs.