Minnesota added 10,200 jobs in January despite the surge in omicron cases that month, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday.

That was the largest monthly gain in jobs the state has logged since last July.

The state's unemployment rate also ticked down in January to 2.9% from 3% the month before as more people found jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate that month was 4%.

In addition, the small monthly job loss that was initially reported for December was revised upward to an addition of 2,500 jobs.

"Today's job numbers show great momentum at a critical time in our economy," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "We remain laser-focused on helping businesses and workers connect at a time of historically large workforce shortages across every industry."

Professional and business services added the most jobs — 3,600 — in January. That was followed by leisure and hospitality with 1,800 jobs, manufacturing with 1,600 jobs, financial activities and other services each with 1,200 jobs, and government with 1,100 jobs.

That was partially offset by a loss of 1,400 jobs in construction and 500 job in trade, transportation and utilities.

As of January, Minnesota had regained about 71% of the jobs it lost in the first few months of the pandemic. It is still 120,800 jobs short of the pre-pandemic level, when about 3 million people were working in the state.

As happens every year, the jobs data is revised around this time for the past several years due to new data such as population controls, seasonal adjustment factors, and more comprehensive employment counts. That realignment is why the January jobs report comes out a bit later than for other months.

The February jobs report for the state will be released in two weeks.