All eight members of Minnesota's U.S. House delegation voted Saturday to keep the federal government open for another 45 days, joining the large majority that moved to stave off a midnight shutdown.

The state's four Democrats and four Republicans all supported the last-ditch bid by GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy to prevent a federal shutdown over the objection of a bloc of conservative Republicans. The final vote was 335-91.

None of Minnesota's four GOP members — Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad — joined in that dissent. Emmer, one of McCarthy's top lieutenants, was the subject of a Washington Post story on Friday suggesting some conservatives see him as a potential new speaker if they depose McCarthy.

Nearly all House Democrats supported the measure, including Minnesota Reps. Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips.

"Once again, House Democrats stood strong for hard-working American families and have prevented a government shutdown at the hands of extremists in the Republican majority," McCollum said in a statement released after the vote.