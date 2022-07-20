In a Minnesota version of "The Incredible Journey," a loon led its two chicks on a hazardous cross-country trek to get them safely onto Roosevelt Lake in Cass County.
A video of the loons' trek — with the parent screeching loud "yodels" the whole time — has gotten thousands of views and shares on social media.
Why is this a big deal? Loons basically can't walk and are rarely seen on land. Adapted to live on water, their legs are far to the rear of their bodies, and they can travel on land only by means of a laborious, odd-looking hopping movement.
This journey ended well, however, as the loon and chicks made it to the lake, where the other parent awaited them.
