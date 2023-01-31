Minnesota could hit its climate targets for the first time, thanks to a steep new drop in greenhouse gas pollution.

Global warming emissions dropped 23% from 2005 through 2020, according to the state's latest inventory out Tuesday. The pandemic-related economic slowdown explains part of the decline, but not all, pollution officials said. Certain sectors such as transportation were showing downward trends prior to COVID, they said. The declines were aided by progress in the electricity sector as utilities continue to replace dirty coal with cleaner natural gas and renewables, such as wind and solar.

If trends hold, Minnesota could hit a 30% cut in emissions by 2025 from baseline levels 20 years earlier, a target the Legislature set in 2007, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. The state completely missed earlier targets.

"Minnesota's work to reduce climate pollution is paying off," Kessler told reporters.

Transportation remains the state's No. 1 source of the heat-trapping greenhouse gases fueling the climate crisis and the weather extremes battering the globe. The combined agriculture, forestry and land use sector moved to the No. 2 source, replacing electricity generation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.