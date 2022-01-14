Nine players with Minnesota ties were named to the 2022 Men's U.S. Olympic Team on Thursday, joining the nine players with Minnesota ties who were named to the U.S. Women's Olympic Team on Jan. 1. Here's a look at each group:
MEN
Player / Hometown / College team
Noah Cates / Stillwater / Minnesota Duluth
Brock Faber / Maple Grove / Gophers
Drew Helleson / Farmington / Boston College
Sam Hentges / New Brighton / St. Cloud State
Matthew Knies / Phoenix / Gophers
Ben Meyers / Delano / Gophers
Aaron Ness / Roseau / Gophers
Nick Perbix / Elk River / St. Cloud State
Nathan Smith / Hudson, Fla. / Minnesota State Mankato
WOMEN
Player / Hometown / College team
Hannah Brandt / Vadnais Heights / Gophers
Megan Bozek / Buffalo Grove, Ill. / Gophers
Dani Cameranesi / Plymouth / Gophers
Amanda Kessel / Madison, Wis. / Gophers
Abbey Murphy / Evergreen Park, Ill. / Gophers
Kelly Pannek / Plymouth / Gophers
Maddie Rooney / Andover / Minnesota Duluth
Lee Stecklein / Roseville / Gophers
Grace Zumwinkle / Excelsior / Gophers