Players from Minnesota have won 10 Hobey Bakers, more than any other state (Massachusetts is second with six).

1981: Neal Broten, C, Gophers (Roseau)

1984: Tom Kurvers, D, Minnesota Duluth (Bloomington)

1988: Robb Stauber, G, Gophers (Duluth)

1994: Chris Marinucci, LW, Minnesota Duluth (Grand Rapids)

1996: Brian Bonin, C, Gophers (White Bear Lake)

2002: Jordan Leopold, D, Gophers (Golden Valley)

2005: Marty Sertich, C, Colorado College (Roseville)

2012: Jack Connolly, C, Minnesota Duluth (Duluth)

2013: Drew LeBlanc, C, St. Cloud State (Hermantown)

2020: Scott Perunovich, D, Minnesota Duluth (Hibbing)