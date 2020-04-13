Players from Minnesota have won 10 Hobey Bakers, more than any other state (Massachusetts is second with six).
1981: Neal Broten, C, Gophers (Roseau)
1984: Tom Kurvers, D, Minnesota Duluth (Bloomington)
1988: Robb Stauber, G, Gophers (Duluth)
1994: Chris Marinucci, LW, Minnesota Duluth (Grand Rapids)
1996: Brian Bonin, C, Gophers (White Bear Lake)
2002: Jordan Leopold, D, Gophers (Golden Valley)
2005: Marty Sertich, C, Colorado College (Roseville)
2012: Jack Connolly, C, Minnesota Duluth (Duluth)
2013: Drew LeBlanc, C, St. Cloud State (Hermantown)
2020: Scott Perunovich, D, Minnesota Duluth (Hibbing)
