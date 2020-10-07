Gov. Tim Walz held a roundtable of patients, practitioners and policymakers Wednesday to show COVID-19’s impact on Minnesota — seeking some contrast from President Donald Trump’s “don’t be afraid” tweet about the threat of the pandemic.

Dr. Cuong Pham discussed the heartbreaks of treating COVID-19 patients, losing a loved one to the infectious disease and losing human contact with his parents. Kathryn Hall called COVID-19 an “invisible tiger” that physically isolated her mother in a long-term care facility and finally was the cause of her death. Nachito Herrera described the terror of his oxygen levels plummeting in late March as he was rushed into hospital care and placed on a heart-lung bypass machine.

COVID-19 was “a huge invisible enemy,” said Herrera, a concert pianist, who awoke 14 days later with the shock that he temporarily couldn’t use his arms and hands to lift food to his mouth.

“Please, my dear friends, it is no doubt that COVID exists,” Herrera said. “We have to deal with this big huge enemy. We are still dealing with that. I think that the only way we can continue to win the battle is working together.”

The governor said he is “terrified” by the rapid infection growth in neighboring Wisconsin, which earlier in the pandemic had been hailed for its low infection rate, and that people need to hear about the true consequences of COVID-19.

“The ripple effects of each of these stories shows how devastating this can be if we don’t get this right,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 918 newly lab-confirmed infections, bringing totals in the pandemic 2,101 deaths and 106,651 infections. The latest comparative data from the COVID Exit Strategy website showed Minnesota with a rate of 185 infections per day per 1 million people — which is ranked as “uncontrolled spread” but is lower than the rates above 400 in Wisconsin and the Dakotas. North Dakota reported a single day high Wednesday of 24 COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Jon Cole, an ER physician at HCMC, suffered an infection early in the pandemic along with his wife and said it was challenging to get through it while caring for their four children, who also were infected.

“I’ve never felt so short of breath in my life,” said Cole, who was heartened by a colleague bringing him an oxygen saturation monitor so he could keep track, but then reminded that others with COVID-19 aren’t so fortunate.

COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on minorities in Minnesota, partly due to higher rates of people who are in poverty or are working low-wage service jobs that require more face-to-face contact and transmission risks. While more than 80% of deaths are in people 70 and older, the majority of deaths in people 65 and younger are minorities.

“It was terribly difficult and I think so much about how hard it was for us and how much easier we have it than all of the patients that I take care of,” Cole said.

The roundtable came two days after the president’s controversial tweet the day of his discharge from hospital care for his own COVID-19 case and amid signs of weakening resolve among Minnesotans when it comes to following steps designed to slow the spread of the virus that causes the infectious disease.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she is concerned about reports of people refusing testing because they don’t want to be isolated or subject others to quarantines, or are contacting doctors for second opinions about whether they can end quarantines early.

“We understand that people are concerned about the consequences” of quarantines and positive test results, she said, “but as so many of the folks this morning have said, these are the only ways we are going to be able to work together to keep this under control, to save lives, and to keep on moving back toward more normalcy.”

Walz said that he would never tell people to be afraid of the virus, but rather to be cautious. However, he noted that Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan lost a brother to COVID-19 and was upset by the underlying connotation of the president’s tweet.

“She was pretty angry about the idea of this because her brother, a Marine, fought this thing but lost his life to it,” he said, “and that somehow he was afraid or somehow he didn’t fight hard enough is really disrespectful.”