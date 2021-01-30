People enrolled in the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program received multiple e-mails and text messages Saturday morning that wrongly told them that their appointments were now "unauthorized and no longer valid."

Then, just before noon, they received follow-up messages apologizing for the error.

More than a dozen readers contacted the Star Tribune Saturday morning about the problem. In all cases, those who received messages already had obtained a first dose of vaccine through the state program, and have appointments scheduled to receive a second dose.

"This morning, you received a message from us indicating your appointment was unauthorized and invalid," read one message forwarded to the Star Tribune. "That was an ERROR and we sincerely apologize for any confusion. Your appointment is confirmed."

The e-mails were sent from an organization called Primary, which apparently is a trade name for a software company called Primary.Health. The company announced this month a Minnesota Department of Health contract for providing vaccines at 20 community centers.

The company's website says Primary.Health manages and automates COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs, and lists the address of a California-based firm called Primary Diagnostics, Inc.

The company did not immediately respond to a phone call and message seeking comment.

A Minnesota Department of Health spokesman said Saturday that the state agency is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.