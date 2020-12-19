THE MARATHON PROJECT 2020
When: Sunday, 9 a.m. Twin Cities time
Where: Chandler, Ariz.
Favorites: Amanuel Mesel Tikue, men, pr 2:08:17; Sara Hall, women, pr 2:22:01.
Minnesotans in the field: Emma Bates (Elk River), Dakotah Lindwurm (St. Francis, Minnesota Distance Elite), Bria Wetsch (Chaska), Danny Docherty (St. Paul, Minnesota Distance Elite), Tyler Jermann (Minnesota Distance Elite), Charlie Lawrence (Foley, Gophers), Kevin Lewis (Minnesota Distance Elite), Joel Reichow (White Bear Lake, Minnesota Distance Elite).
Streaming info: Live on USATF.TV+ (requires subscription) with coverage starting at 8:45 a.m.. Watch a 90-minute replay on NBCSN from 6:30 to 8 p.m. CT.
