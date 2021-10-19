Minnesotans with COVID-19 have been admitted 40,000 times to inpatient beds in U.S. hospitals since the start of the pandemic nearly 20 months ago — with the latest wave pressuring hospital capacity across the state.

The pandemic milestone was reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday along with totals of 8,457 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota and 763,915 coronavirus infections. The totals included 21 deaths and 5,686 infections that were newly reported on Tuesday but reflected pandemic activity from over the weekend.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota declined slightly over the weekend, from more than 1,000 on Friday to 950 on Monday, but combined with admissions for other medical reasons to consume nearly 96% of available intensive care beds and 93% of all non-ICU beds in the state.

Hospital leaders said they are planning for sustained or even worsening pressure in the coming weeks — with the state's reported positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing increasing to 8.5% — above the 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread.

However, modeling forecasts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester suggest the latest wave could peak in November in Minnesota — following other states that had severe COVID-19 levels this summer but are seeing infection numbers decline.

State leaders are hoping to boost Minnesota's first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate — at 75.8%, according to the CDC — with a new incentive program for recipients 12 to 17.

New recipients in this age group will receive $200 gift cards if they receive both doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30. (The two doses are administered three weeks apart.) All recipients in the state who were 12 to 17 when vaccinated will be eligible for one of five $100,000 scholarships to attend college in Minnesota.

Vaccination levels are above 90% in Minnesota seniors but decline with age and are below 60% in eligible teenagers.

Risks of severe COVID-19 remain highest in seniors, who have made up 87% of Minnesota's deaths in the pandemic — including 13 of the 22 newly reported deaths. However, Tuesday's report included the death of a Wright County resident in the 35 to 39 age range.

Hospitals urged vaccination as well, because unvaccinated patients continue to have more severe illness and require more intensive care.

The latest data from Minneapolis-based Allina Health showed last Monday that 77 of its 249 patients with COVID-19 were vaccinated (or 31%). Among the 38 COVID-19 patients placed on ventilators to maintain adequate oxygen intake, only five were vaccinated (or 13%).

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744