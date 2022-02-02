More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
West Metro
2 arrested after shooting outside school in Richfield kills student
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said officers arrived to discover the two students on the sidewalk. The suspects had fled the scene by then, he said. At a vigil tonight, friends said the slain student was energetic and funny, always making those around him laugh.
Loons
World Cup soccer qualifying preview: U.S. men's national team vs. Honduras
Honduras midfielder Kerwin Arriaga did not make the trip north; U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman is likely to play.
Coronavirus
Minn. COVID-19 cases set monthly record in January
More than 275,000 new infections were detected in January, but omicron has not caused as many hospitalizations and deaths, due in part to Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccination rate of 64.7%.
Photos: Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 130-115 at the Target Center Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Wolves
Tuesday's Timberwolves-Denver game recap
Taurean Prince scored 23 points off the bench for the Wolves.