HINCKLEY, Minn. — Doug Holman pulled up to the pumps at Tobies and spent $260 to fill up his Ford pick-up and the speedboat he was hauling to Lutsen for his family's annual 4th of July getaway.

"In total, this trip is going to cost me more than $1,000 for gas," Holman said. On the same trip a year ago, he paid $450 in all for gas.

This won't be the last time Holman takes the boat out in 2022, but the Edina construction company owner said he won't be going out every week like he did last year. Gas, now priced at nearly $5 per gallon, is too expensive.

Holman is one of many Minnesotans who have been forced to cut back on expenses in the wake of record gas prices. People across the country are retrenching as the cost of gasoline tops levels not seen since 2008, when prices hung stubbornly above $4 a gallon before crashing with the economy later that year.

Economists partly blame the current spike on the decision by many countries to ban Russian energy imports over the war in Ukraine, which pushed global oil and natural gas prices upward. Even before that happened, U.S. prices were shaped by rising consumer demand and a squeeze caused by maintenance-related shutdowns at refineries.

Though high gasoline prices have caused a dip in demand, the decline so far is modest compared to the nearly 30% drop at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

"There are a lot more people traveling by choice this year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices across the U.S.

But people aren't traveling as much as they'd like to. According to recent survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 57% of Americans plan to take fewer leisure trips this summer because of high gas prices, while 33% are cancelling planned trips. Altogether, 82% of respondents said fuel prices will have some impact on where they go.

Connor and Taylor Goodwin of Austin decided to take their young daughter to Duluth this week instead of traveling 560 miles west to South Dakota. The switch should save them about $200.

"Northern Minnesota is beautiful, too, but we usually go to South Dakota at this time of year," Connor said as he and his family ate cinnamon rolls in the parking lot of Tobies. "It's hard to go out of state when gas prices are this high."

Connor Goodwin of Austin took a break from the road with wife Taylor and daughter Blakely, 2, at Tobies Restaurant and Bakery in Hinckley.

Chris Hickle, co-owner of Tobies, said high gas prices are probably responsible for an overall sales decline of 5% this year. One of the most popular truck stops in Minnesota, Tobies draws thousands of I-35 travelers daily because of its baked goods and adjoining restaurant.

In interviews with more than 40 motorists at Tobies and in the metro area this week, most said they were cutting back other expenses so they could afford to travel. Some are carpooling more or combining trips. Others are going out less to restaurants and movie theaters.

Julie Hernandez-Corado, who lives in rural Sandstone, said her two grandchildren have been trapped at her home most of the summer because their friends live at least 45 minutes away. Despite economizing, she is still spending $300 to $500 on gas per week to buy groceries and make other necessary trips.

"I have to travel a lot to get anywhere," Hernandez-Corado said. "Walmart is 45 minutes away. It's 70 miles for a hair appointment."

Hernandez-Corado said she spends more on gas right now than her monthly mortgage.

"It's insanity," she said as she filled her GMC Yukon at Tobies. "We're having no fun because you have to pay your bills."

Mark Bergen, an economist at the University of Minnesota who studies pricing issues, said rural residents are among those hardest hit by high gas prices. They tend to travel longer distances and don't have access to mass transit options offered in urban areas.

Bergen said families will make more significant changes if high gas prices continue, such as switching vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, moving closer to mass transit lines and even changing jobs to cut down on commuting distance.

"Six to 12 months from now, you will see people make bigger structural changes to reduce their exposure to gas prices," Bergen said. "Now, we're more in the limited reaction stage."

Lauren Olson, whose family stopped at Tobies on their way from Eagan to Duluth, said high gas prices made her realize it's time to get rid of her Jeep Cherokee, which gets about 15 miles per gallon.

"'We've been thinking about an electric vehicle for a while, and this sealed the deal," said Olson, whose family nixed plans to travel to Yellowstone or Glacier National Park this year after gas prices surged.

Anna Janckila of Minneapolis cleaned the windshield of her Jeep at Tobies Station in Hinckley. She and her friends were on their way to Duluth; she estimated that it takes $95 to $100 to fill her Jeep these days.

At Costco in Eden Prairie, where long lines for discounted gas have caused traffic jams on nearby streets this summer, Mohamed Ahmad waited almost 15 minutes to fill up his Mitsubishi Lancer. He said he has parked his Volkswagen at home for the past three months, cutting his weekly fuel bill from $150 to $60 or $70.

"It's a big inconvenience," Ahmad said.

Abdirahman Abdul said he is working an extra three to four hours a week as an Uber driver to help cover higher gas prices.

"We're cutting back on absolutely everything," Abdul said. That's meant his six children have yet to see the most recent "Doctor Strange" movie, which came out early last month, because of the family's economizing.

Federal officials project gas prices to drop to around $4.27 a gallon by this fall. Oil prices are down more than 10% from the latest peak reached three weeks ago. Refinery utilization rates are climbing but capacity remains 6% lower than before the pandemic.

De Haan said most motorists could reduce their gas expense by 10% to 20% by driving more fuel efficiently. He said he recently squeezed an extra 125 miles out of a tank of gas by reducing his speed to from 75 mph to 55 mph on the freeway and taking other steps to reduce consumption.

"People give up on their plans rather than figure out how to drive more fuel efficiently," he said. "It's the one thing Americans completely overlook."