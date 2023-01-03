A sure sign that Minnesota music fans haven't given up on Lizzo — and that radio programmers shouldn't give up on Minnesota music — 89.3 the Current's listener-voted Top 89 Songs of 2022 tally prominently featured the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker and other artists from the music scene she rode in on.

Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was named the No. 1 song on the public rock station's poll, the results of which were revealed on New Year's Day. That's not too surprising given the song's overall prominence in Billboard's Hot 100 chart, Top 40 stations, Grammy categories, department store playlists, etc. But then again, the megahit's ubiquity could have prompted Current listeners to shun the former Twin Citian's megahit.

Other homegrown acts to land high on the list include: orchestral rockers Cloud Cult with their dramatic track "One Way Out of a Hole;" string-band favorites Trampled by Turtles with their Jeff Tweedy-produced "It's So Hard to Hold On;" twangy siblings act the Cactus Blossoms with the bouncy ditty "Hey Baby;" not-so-twangy sibling act Durry with their winning anthem "Losers Club;" and the locally rooted indie-folk quartet Big Thief with "Simulation Storm," sung and written by Minnesota's Adrianne Lenker.

All of those aforementioned acts landed other songs deeper into the Top 89 list, where Dessa, Hippo Campus, Chastity Brown, Ondara, Jeremy Messersmith, Nur-D and the Gully Boys also all showed up to represent the Minnesota scene. The non-Minnesotans who factored most heavily on the list included Spoon, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Orville Peck, Maggie Rogers, Mitski, Amanda Shires, Gorillaz, Steve Lacy and up-and-comer Harry Styles.

Here's an abbreviated version of the year-end poll. See the full list at thecurrent.org.

1. Lizzo - About Damn Time

2. Harry Styles - As It Was

3. Orville Peck - The Curse of the Blackened Eye

4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius

5. Spoon - Wild

6. Cloud Cult - One Way Out of a Hole

7. LCD Soundsystem - new body rhumba

8. Beyoncé - Break My Soul

9. Trampled By Turtles - It's So Hard to Hold On

10. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

11. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning

12. Big Thief - Simulation Swarm

13. The Cactus Blossoms - Hey Baby

14. Lizzo - 2 Be Loved

15. Mitski - Love Me More

16. The Black Keys - Wild Child

17. Amanda Shires - Hawk For the Dove

18. First Aid Kit - Out of My Head

19. Angel Olsen - All The Good Times

20. Gorillaz - Cracker Island feat. Thundercat

21. Durry - Losers Club

22. Maggie Rogers - That's Where I Am

23. Kendrick Lamar - N95

24. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue

25. Florence + The Machine - Free

26. Fontaines D.C. - Jackie Down the Line

27. The National - Weird Goodbyes feat. Bon Iver

28. Wet Leg - Too Late Now

29. Beach House - Once Twice Melody

30. Angel Olsen - Big Time

31. Jack White - Hi-De-Ho feat Q-Tip

32. Japanese Breakfast - Slide Tackle

33. Lucius - Next to Normal

34. First Aid Kit - Angel

35. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - B-Side

36. Hurray for the Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON

37. Spoon - My Babe

38. Regina Spektor - Becoming All Alone

39. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles

40. Dessa - Blush

41. Haim - Lost Track

42. Hermanos Gutiérrez - El Bueno Y El Malo

43. King Princess - Let Us Die

44. Wet Leg - Angelica

45. Cloud Cult - Back Into My Arms

46. Trampled By Turtles - Burlesque Desert Window

47. Arlo Parks - Softly

48. Metric - All Comes Crashing

49. Hippo Campus - Ride or Die

50. Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker