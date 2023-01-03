A sure sign that Minnesota music fans haven't given up on Lizzo — and that radio programmers shouldn't give up on Minnesota music — 89.3 the Current's listener-voted Top 89 Songs of 2022 tally prominently featured the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker and other artists from the music scene she rode in on.
Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was named the No. 1 song on the public rock station's poll, the results of which were revealed on New Year's Day. That's not too surprising given the song's overall prominence in Billboard's Hot 100 chart, Top 40 stations, Grammy categories, department store playlists, etc. But then again, the megahit's ubiquity could have prompted Current listeners to shun the former Twin Citian's megahit.
Other homegrown acts to land high on the list include: orchestral rockers Cloud Cult with their dramatic track "One Way Out of a Hole;" string-band favorites Trampled by Turtles with their Jeff Tweedy-produced "It's So Hard to Hold On;" twangy siblings act the Cactus Blossoms with the bouncy ditty "Hey Baby;" not-so-twangy sibling act Durry with their winning anthem "Losers Club;" and the locally rooted indie-folk quartet Big Thief with "Simulation Storm," sung and written by Minnesota's Adrianne Lenker.
All of those aforementioned acts landed other songs deeper into the Top 89 list, where Dessa, Hippo Campus, Chastity Brown, Ondara, Jeremy Messersmith, Nur-D and the Gully Boys also all showed up to represent the Minnesota scene. The non-Minnesotans who factored most heavily on the list included Spoon, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Orville Peck, Maggie Rogers, Mitski, Amanda Shires, Gorillaz, Steve Lacy and up-and-comer Harry Styles.
Here's an abbreviated version of the year-end poll. See the full list at thecurrent.org.
1. Lizzo - About Damn Time
2. Harry Styles - As It Was
3. Orville Peck - The Curse of the Blackened Eye
4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius
5. Spoon - Wild
6. Cloud Cult - One Way Out of a Hole
7. LCD Soundsystem - new body rhumba
8. Beyoncé - Break My Soul
9. Trampled By Turtles - It's So Hard to Hold On
10. Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
11. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Burning
12. Big Thief - Simulation Swarm
13. The Cactus Blossoms - Hey Baby
14. Lizzo - 2 Be Loved
15. Mitski - Love Me More
16. The Black Keys - Wild Child
17. Amanda Shires - Hawk For the Dove
18. First Aid Kit - Out of My Head
19. Angel Olsen - All The Good Times
20. Gorillaz - Cracker Island feat. Thundercat
21. Durry - Losers Club
22. Maggie Rogers - That's Where I Am
23. Kendrick Lamar - N95
24. Father John Misty - Goodbye Mr. Blue
25. Florence + The Machine - Free
26. Fontaines D.C. - Jackie Down the Line
27. The National - Weird Goodbyes feat. Bon Iver
28. Wet Leg - Too Late Now
29. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
30. Angel Olsen - Big Time
31. Jack White - Hi-De-Ho feat Q-Tip
32. Japanese Breakfast - Slide Tackle
33. Lucius - Next to Normal
34. First Aid Kit - Angel
35. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - B-Side
36. Hurray for the Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON
37. Spoon - My Babe
38. Regina Spektor - Becoming All Alone
39. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles
40. Dessa - Blush
41. Haim - Lost Track
42. Hermanos Gutiérrez - El Bueno Y El Malo
43. King Princess - Let Us Die
44. Wet Leg - Angelica
45. Cloud Cult - Back Into My Arms
46. Trampled By Turtles - Burlesque Desert Window
47. Arlo Parks - Softly
48. Metric - All Comes Crashing
49. Hippo Campus - Ride or Die
50. Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker