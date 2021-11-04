Gladys, the Eurasian eagle owl that died after escaping from the Minnesota Zoo, was likely hit by a car, zoo officials said this week.

"Based on her injuries, all indications point to an impact, likely with a vehicle," said Zach Nugent, a zoo spokesman.

The five-year-old owl had escaped Oct. 1 during a training exercise, prompting the zoo to ask Apple Valley residents to be on the lookout for her. Two weeks later, a neighbor found the injured owl near the zoo. Gladys died before a medical team could get to her, according to the zoo.

Nugent said Gladys' death was especially hard for her caregivers, who had raised her from the time she was a chick.

Native to areas as snowy as Siberia, Eurasian eagle owls are naturally equipped for cold winters and feed on small rodents like mice and squirrels, Nugent said.

Erin Adler