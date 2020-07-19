A southern Minnesota woman was fatally hit by a train while walking to the Mississippi River to fish in western Wisconsin, authorities said.
The incident occurred early Saturday afternoon in Alma, roughly 10 miles downriver from Wabasha, Minn., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Linda Sanden, 70, of Albert Lea, was walking near the 300 block of S. Main Street with fishing gear and accompanied by a family member when an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The train crew used its warning devices to get Sanden’s attention and tried to stop but failed to avoid hitting her, the Sheriff’s Office said.
