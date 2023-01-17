Wild at Washington

6 p.m., Capital One Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Game preview: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin has 30 goals for the 17th season, which ties the record set by Mike Gartner. The 37-year-old Ovechkin, who has 810 career goals, this season passed Gordie Howe (801) to become the second-leading goal scorer in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (894). ... The Capitals are 24-16-6 and seventh in the Eastern Conference. ... D John Carlson is on injured reserve after being struck in the face by a puck on Dec. 23. ... At 24-14-4, the Wild are sixth in the Western Conference.