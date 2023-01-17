Wild at Washington
6 p.m., Capital One Arena
TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM
Game preview: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin has 30 goals for the 17th season, which ties the record set by Mike Gartner. The 37-year-old Ovechkin, who has 810 career goals, this season passed Gordie Howe (801) to become the second-leading goal scorer in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (894). ... The Capitals are 24-16-6 and seventh in the Eastern Conference. ... D John Carlson is on injured reserve after being struck in the face by a puck on Dec. 23. ... At 24-14-4, the Wild are sixth in the Western Conference.
Sports
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.
Sports
Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1
Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night.
Sports
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
Sports
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
Sports
Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators over Flames 2-1
Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.