Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild

7 p.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy Center

TV: ESPN+/Hulu Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild swept the Oilers last season, going 3-0. Their 58 victories vs. Edmonton are tied for the most in franchise history against any team. ... D Jonas Brodin, who has a lower-body injury, likely won't play. ... RW Matt Boldy is on a career-high three-game goal streak. ... The power play has scored in three consecutive games after a five-game dry spell.

Oilers update: The Oilers began their road trip on Wednesday at Chicago. Before that, Edmonton won two in a row in comeback fashion. After erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period for a 4-3 victory vs. the Rangers, the Oilers scored with five seconds left in regulation before capping off a 4-3 rally against the Panthers in overtime. ... C Connor McDavid has 17 points in 17 career games vs. the Wild. Edmonton has only eight wins over its last 28 meetings with the Wild.