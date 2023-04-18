Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Western Conference first round, Game 2: Wild at Dallas

8:30 p.m. • American Airlines Center • BSN, ESPN2, 100.3 FM

The Wild won Game 1 early Tuesday morning 3-2 on Ryan Hartman's overtime goal. They have played in 16 previous playoff series, and when they've won Game 1, they are 2-2 in those series, with triumphs over Colorado in 2003 and St. Louis in 2015. When they've lost Game 1, they are 2-10, with series wins over Vancouver in 2003 and Colorado in 2014.