WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center: 7:30 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: TNT; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: lf you missed Sunday's story on Swedish hockey's development system, here it is.

For the fans: There is a winter coat drive for the American Indian Family Center. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5. Every fan who donates a coat will receive $50 off of select ORORO apparel.

Opening bell: The Wild's first game back in St. Paul since returning from Sweden is a Central Division clash with the Avalanche. As expected, Colorado (12-6) is near the top of the division and has won four of its last five. The Avalanche are 10 points ahead of the Wild, who have dropped a season-high five straight. During this rut, the Wild (5-8-4) have played better defensively, but their offensive leaders have been quiet: forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have combined for only one goal during the skid. On Thursday, the Wild placed RW Vinni Lettieri on waivers.

Watch him: Avalanche D Cale Makar is on a tear, picking up a whopping 18 points during an eight-game point streak. His 18 assists in a single month are a franchise record for a defenseman and after tallying a goal and assist on Wednesday, Makar became just the seventh defender in the past 30 years to record five consecutive multi-point games.

Injuries: Avalanche G Pavel Francouz (groin), LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee), LW Artturi Lehkonen (neck) and RW Logan O'Connor (lower body). D Samuel Girard (personal reasons) did not play the last two games.

Forecast: The Avalanche have remained contenders since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, so this would always be a challenging matchup for the Wild. But coming off a trip to Sweden and considering their losing streak, the Wild are facing a tough test. Key to a competitive battle is maintaining the improved defensive posture they've had of late — especially on the penalty kill. Also, a lead would probably do wonders for the Wild right now; they're undefeated when they're ahead after one period and 2-0-1 when they're up going into the third.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.