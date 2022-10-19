7 p.m. vs. Vancouver Canucks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild reassigned F Mason Shaw to Iowa in the American Hockey League. Shaw played 5 minutes, 46 seconds in the 6-3 loss to Colorado on Monday. Coach Dean Evason said D Jon Merrill could suit up against Vancouver and the team has a decision to make; D Alex Goligoski is one game shy of 1,000, so it's possible the Wild keeps their defense the same. Merrill hasn't played since undergoing offseason surgery on an upper-body injury. The Wild also signed F Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level contract after drafting him in the third round, 89th overall, in July.

Canucks update: The Canucks picked up their first point of the season on Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Vancouver led 2-0 after the first period and was ahead 2-1 going into the third. C Elias Pettersson has a team-high six points. Bruce Boudreau, who was the Wild's bench boss from 2016 to 2020, is one win away from the 600th of his coaching career. This is the last stop on a season-opening, five-game road trip for the Canucks.